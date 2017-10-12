LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has re-launched criminal probe into the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing case. The FIA resumed the investigation after the PCB imposed a ban on Khalid Latif (five years) and Sharjeel Khan (five years) for their role in the spot-fixing scam. Four other players -- Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan, Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Nawaz -- were also included in the PCB’s investigation on multiple charges. The FIA has obtained the records of the banned cricketers from PCB, including data from the players’ laptops and mobile phones.