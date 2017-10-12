KHYBER AGENCY - Hamad Volleyball Club defeated Khatir volleyball team 3-1 to win the All Khyber Agency Volleyball Tournament played at Hamza Baba Complex sports ground on Tuesday evening. The agency sports manager organised the tournament which was featured by 16 best teams of the agency. Sports Manager Khyber Agency Rahid Gul Mulagori graced the final as chief guest, while FATA volleyball association secretary Khurshid Iqbal and FATA sports manager Ayub Khan were also present there. A large numbers of sport lovers witnessed the final. Nadir Khan was named the best player of the tournament. At the end, the chief guest awarded trophies and prizes to the winning teams and top performers. Khyber Agency volleyball association president M Rehman demanded extra assistance to promote the game.