DUBLIN - Minnows Ireland are likely to face Pakistan in their first-ever Test match, which is expected to take place in April or May next year.

Ireland, who along with Afghanistan were given Test status in June earlier this year, are yet to play an official match in the longest format of the game. Even though nothing is confirmed yet, the International Cricket Council (ICC), in their official press release, announced that the Irish team will face Pakistan in a ‘red ball’ match next year.

ICC spokesman, while talking to Cricket.com.au also confirmed that the venue for the match will be most likely be Dublin, making it an away game for Sarfraz Ahmed and his men, who recently slumped to seventh after their 2-0 series whitewash at Sri Lanka’s hands.

It is also understood that Cricket Ireland and Pakistan Cricket Board are engaged in discussions to finalise dates for the event.