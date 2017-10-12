ISLAMABAD – National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) need 174 runs to win with 4 wickets in hands against Peshawar in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round three Pool A match at Abbottabad Stadium on Wednesday. NBP finished the day three at 171-6 with Ali Asad scoring 44. Nasir bagged 3-47 and Taj Wali 2-28. Earlier, Peshawar resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 187-3 and were all out for 334. Ubaidullah slammed 66 and Sahibzada Farhan 51. Raza Hasan captured 6-101 and Altaf 2-60. In Pool B match played at Pinid Stadium, Rawalpindi finished day three at 265-8 in their second outing. Babar Agha was unbeaten at 65. Rizwan took 3-54 while Saud Shakeel and M Irfan took 2 wickets each. Earlier, PTV resumed their first innings at overnight sore of 251-9.