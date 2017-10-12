LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee headed by Inzamamul Haq Wednesday named all-rounder Sohail Tanvir as captain for this month’s Super Sixes tournament in Hong Kong.

The traditional Hong Kong Super Sixes tournament is returning this year after an absence of five years. The event will be held at Kowloon Cricket Club on October 28 and 29.

Along with hosts Hong Kong in the eight-team tournament, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa will take part in the tournament.

Pakistan’s seven-member squad for the tournament includes Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Jahid Ali, Mohammad Sami, Anwar Ali, Hammad Azam and Sahibzada Farhan.

Bilawal Bhatti and Sahibzada Farhan are named as reserved players for Pakistan squad while Major (retd) Naeem Akhar Gilani has been appointed as manager for the event.

Pakistan, the winner of inaugural 6s tournament in Hong Kong, has won the tournament five times, jointly the most with England. South Africa won the last event in 2012 when it defeated Pakistan in the final.

According to rules of the tournament, games are played between two teams of six players, and each game consists of a maximum of five six-ball overs bowled by each side. Wides and no-balls count as two runs. If five wickets fall before 5 overs are completed, the last remaining batsman bats on with the fifth batsman acting as a runner. He always takes strike. The innings is completed when the sixth wicket falls.

Batsmen retire not out on reaching 31 runs. The idea being to reach 36 runs by hitting 6 sixes. A retired batsman can return to the crease after lower-order batsmen either retire or are out.