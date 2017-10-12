KUALA LUMPUR - Justin Thomas said Wednesday he hoped to ride a wave of recent success to the "unbelievable achievement" of a third victory in a row at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia. The American is the man of the moment after a superb season during which he racked up five wins including a maiden major victory and was named the 2017 PGA Tour Player of the Year. The world number four hopes to extend his good form by winning a third successive victory at the PGA Tour event, which begins Thursday. "It would be an unbelievable achievement." he said. "It's so hard to win out here and there's so many great players -- it would be awesome." Thomas clinched his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2015 CIMB Classic, and triumphed against a tough challenge from Japan's Hideki Matsuyama to win in 2016.