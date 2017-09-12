ISLAMABAD-Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) minister Riaz Pirzada has welcomed the visiting World XI to Pakistan saying it is a step towards revival of international cricket in the country.

Pirzada expressed these views during an exclusive interview with The Nation on Monday. He said: “Credit of inviting World XI and assuring them foolproof security goes to our armed forces, security agencies, PCB, sports journalists of the country. Najam Sethi and Shaharyar Khan also did a fantastic job for inviting the World XI. Now nobody can say the visiting players are average or unknown, as they all are top professional and mega stars, which is a good sign.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the ICC and all those, who played instrumental role in making this tour a reality. I am invited by PCB chairman Najam Sethi for the first match for which I will reach Lahore today (Tuesday) and it will be honour for me to be part of the historic moments. My best wishes are with both the teams. The World XI players and management have taken a highly positive step and visited Pakistan in the time of need and we are really grateful to them,” he added.

He said after World XI, more international teams and players would travel to Pakistan. “Credit of restoring peace and helping in successfully hosting the PSL final in Lahore goes to our security forces and especially COAS General Qamar Bajwa, who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with entire nation and the PCB and he ensured the best security facilities to the national and international players.”

Praising the dedication and passion of Sethi, Pirzada said despite facing severe criticism, the PCB chairman never bowed down under pressure and kept on doing well to bring international cricket back to Pakistan. His sincere efforts bore fruit when the ICC announced that the World XI is coming to Pakistan. I am quite sure that with the man of commitment Sethi at the helm of affairs, more international cricket is just knocking at the doors and our young guns will benefit a great deal and learn from international mega stars.”