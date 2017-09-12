LAHORE - Authorities have closed several major roads in Lahore ahead of world cricket, citing security reasons.

Paramilitary troops, police, intelligence operatives, and counterterrorism personnel are engaged in one of the biggest security operations. The T-20 cricket series named as Azadi Cup will begin between Pakistan VS World XI between from Tuesday (today).

The roadblocks Tuesday caused traffic mess in several parts of the city as players reached the stadium for practice session. Police threw a massive security blanket and intensified armed patrolling in several areas of the metropolis.

Security has been heightened across the metropolis since last week. Hundreds of paramilitary troops are also assisting the provincial law enforcing agency to ensure best security arrangements for the rare event.

Police commandoes, patrolling squads, and anti-riot units were seen patrolling on major city roads while several police reserves are put on standby. A goon number of plainclothesmen will also deployed at various points to keep a vigilant eye on the activities of the suspected persons.

Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains last week approved the security plan with massive deployment of force all across the provincial metropolis. The police chief Friday took a round of the city and reviewed the security arrangements for the visiting players.

Earlier, a Punjab government official told The Nation that the visiting players would be given the status of “state guests” in the country. Lahore DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf said that the policemen will work in two-shifts to guard stadium, hotel, and the travel route of the players. The police department will provide food and water bottles to the policemen at their duty points.

More than 1000 police commandoes are deployed around the hotel with extraordinary police patrolling in the entire locality. Special teams of Nadra (the national database and registration authority) are assisting police during security checking and combing operations underway across Lahore.

At least three helicopters will continue hovering over the sky for aerial surveillance during the matches and police will continue patrolling on gun-fitted vehicles on all the roads which lead to the stadium.

Also, several high-tech police operations rooms are activated in addition to the control rooms being operated from the headquarters of the Punjab Safe City Authority.

The counter-terrorism department personnel and police have launched door-to-door searches in residential and commercial areas located near the Gaddafi stadium and around the hotel, where the international players will stay.

Big lights are installed with heavy generators on both sides of players’ route from the hotel to the stadium as part of security measures for the rare series involving foreign players in this cricket-loving nation.

The city traffic police department on Tuesday will implement a comprehensive traffic plan with massive diversion points.