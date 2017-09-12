Pakistan is going to face World XI in first T20 match today and all players including retired and playing are excited for the event.

This is biggest international cricket event on Pakistani soil since 2009 when Sri Lankan team was attacked in Lahore.

In his tweet, Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram said that he is heading towards heart of the nation what all anticipating as epic rebirth of country's favourite sport-Cricket.

Heading to the heart of the nation for what we anticipate to be an epic rebirth of our country's beloved sport- Cricket! #CricketComesHome — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 11, 2017





Toe crusher and king of swing, Waqar Younis shared his excitement writing he is heading to Lahore to pick up from where he left eight years ago. "Join me tomorrow night and let's make history," he wrote.

Enroute 2 Lahore 4 #PAKvWXI I'm going pick up from where I left more than 8years ago. Join me tomorrow night and let's make history! ???????????????????? — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) September 11, 2017





Former right-handed batsman and top currently top cricket commentator, Ramiz Raja wrote that cricket is in the air, can smell it and feel it. "Pakistan are you ready to bounce back and make some noise," he asked the fans.

#PAKvWXI Cricket is in the air .. can smell it feel it...Pakistan r u ready to bounce and make some noise.. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 10, 2017





All rounder Shoaib Malik is also excited about return of cricket in Pakistan as he tweeted "Cricket Pakistan aa nahi rahi, Balkay agai hay".

Cricket Pakistan aa nahin raha, AA GAYI HAI! #cricketkihalalala ???????? pic.twitter.com/KCbtkAPLCJ — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) September 11, 2017





Opener Ahmad Shahzad shared picture of Qaddafi stadium writing "This pitch, these fans, this feeling..cricket comes home and I can't describe the happinnes."

This pitch.. theze fans.. this feeling.. cricket is back home & I can't describe the happiness.. waiting 4 #CricektKiHalalala so much pic.twitter.com/kAvRrKn9Yj — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) September 11, 2017



