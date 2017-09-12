Lahore - Chairman of ICC’s Task Force on Pakistan Giles Clarke has said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in March helped the PCB's cause to organise the World XI series.

"I think if the PSL final had not been played here, I don't know how easy this would have been," he said. "Everybody had the courage and the confidence to play here and that was an absolutely essential for this series."

Clarke said that it is a big occasion and this match is not only about cricket but so many other things. “It is not just cricket, but much more than that. It is a momentous tour and I must thank Andy Flower for playing a key role in talking and convincing the players to be part of this historic series,” he added.

The World XI squad arrived in Lahore on Monday amid tight security. PCB chief Najam Sethi was at the airport to receive the teams and he hoped that this series can pave way for more nations to come to Pakistan and play cricket. Clarke said that it is great to see everyone getting involved in this and the security guys are doing all they can to help bring back cricket to the country.

Clarke revealed all the background work that went into putting Pakistan back on international cricket map. "After I came here in January, we agreed that we should invest in training and preparation. We needed to behave as if there are going to be FTP tours in Pakistan. We have half the nations' players registered as members of FICA. So we needed to ensure that FICA was happy," he said.

"For that to happen, we had to have a structure that was approved by FICA and the other countries. So I was very pleased that FICA sent their representatives to watch the PSL final which was a great achievement. The ICC have paid for and invested a significant sum of money in security and training of Pakistani security agencies. In the end, we need Pakistani companies to provide those services, and that's what's going to happen in future. We're building a serious house, and we're building it with bricks, not straw," Clarke concluded.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi also expressed his delight at the prospect of hosting big international stars in Pakistan and expressed his gratitude towards everyone involved in making the series happen. "It's a big day for Pakistan," he said.

"If this didn't happen, I don't know how many more years we would still have to wait for cricket to return. I want to start by thanking all those people who made this possible for international cricket to come back to Pakistan. Top of my list is my friend and colleague Giles Clarke, who is the head of Pakistan ICC task force on Pakistan. He has gone out of his way to organise this series and he is working at it for over a year now. Giles has been a great friend and the amount of conviction he has in the return of international cricket to Pakistan is unsurpassed," the PCB chief added.