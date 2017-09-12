LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister M Shehbaz Sharif has said that arrival of international players to Lahore is an honor for entire nation.

Addressing the meeting of provincial cabinet committee on law and order from London through video link on Monday, Shebaz said: “Arrival of international players to Lahore is an honor for all of us. The players as well as the spectators should be provided with conducive and peaceful environment and for this purpose, all the line departments should exhibit best coordination. The cabinet committee on law and order should present a detailed report by night by reviewing the security and other arrangements.”

Provincial Ministers Ayub Gadhi, Jahangir Khanzada, Advisor Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), IG Police and other officials attended the meeting from Civil Secretariat through video link while secretary to CM and concerned officials participated from CM Office through video link.

During the meeting, different matters pertaining to security of Independence Cup 2017 and other arrangements were reviewed in detail. The CM directed for foolproof security arrangements of the matches as well as ensuring best arrangements and added that all the arrangements during the matches of World XI and Pakistan XI should be best of the best.

He also directed that the devised security plan must be implemented in true letter and spirit and wonderful arrangements should be made for the cricket lovers inside and outside of the stadium.