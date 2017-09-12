Lahore-Pakistan team captain Sarfraz Ahmad has said that the team is well-prepared to perform well in the World XI series.

Talking to the reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Sarfraz said the team’s responsibility has been increased since victory in the Champions Trophy but the team is well-prepared to do well in the upcoming matches. “Playing against the world side will not be an easy task, but we will try to give a tough time to the opposition,” he added,

To a query regarding non-availability of fast bowler M Aamir, the captain said that he had already good combination. “We have Hassan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan and other good bowlers so we are not worries about Aamir’s non-availability. For today’s (Tuesday) game, Sohail Khan will be playing instead of Aamir.”

To another query regarding his favourite player, Sarfraz said: “Although the entire World XI team is full of cricket stars yet personally, I like Hashim Amla most of all and he is my favourite player so far.”

When asked most of Pakistan team players are youngsters and playing for the time in an international match at home ground, Sarfraz said: “It is a great opportunity for all of them to perform well in front of home crowd as it will boost their morale and make them heroes of the nation.”

About team, the captain said: “Team is very good as it is a combination of experienced and young players. We want to win the series and maintain the ranking.”

When asked whether he wanted to play international matches at Karachi, he replied: “Yes, Karachi is my home city and I am keen to play international matches there. Things are getting better so after hosting the PSL-3 matches, it will also start hosting international matches.”

To a query regarding non-participation of Indian players in the World XI series, the captain said: “If Indian players were in the World XI, I would surely be glad for this but I don’t know what their policy is but I am sure soon the India team will come and play here.”