Lahore-The wait is over. A long road to recovery after the shocking and moronic attack on Pakistan sports has reached its defining milestone. And befittingly from where this isolation has started eight years ago, from there it is going to end as Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is all set to witness history when Pakistan take on the World XI for a three-match T20 series starting Tuesday (Today).

The World XI, starring cricket greats from seven different countries, arrived in Pakistan early Monday to a rousing welcome from the cricket-crazy nation, as the wait for high-profile cricket to return home finally ends. Former and current cricketers, along with lovers of the game, took to Twitter to express their excitement for the historic series and welcome the international players.

The journey started with a low key tour of Kenyan team against Pakistan A. And then there was Zimbabwean team that played on Pakistani soil with the mutual consent of the cricketing boards of the both countries and without the world governing body’s blessings.

And then there was the PSL final in the same Gaddafi Stadium that brought both awe and criticism. But in the end it has proved the real difference.

"I think if the PSL final had not been played here, I don't know how easy this would have been. Everybody had the courage and the confidence to play here and that was an absolutely essential for this series," said Chairman of ICC’s Task Force on Pakistan Giles Clarke on Monday.

But there was much more than the official efforts that is behind to make the world feel the necessity of playing on the Pakistani soil. It is the passion of Pakistan fans and fairytale run of a troubled Pakistan team in recent years that has convinced the world that the game of cricket needs Pakistan and they need to embrace it with open arms. So it has become a reality now and spectators and players are ready to roar once again.

So stage is set as Pakistan lock horns against a star-studded World XI boasting the finest in the business among their ranks. It is a challenge to relish for a young Pakistan side which is rested enough after going on a high after stunning the world in the Champions Trophy event.

Pakistan have named an expected squad for the series with a few changes from their last T20I series against West Indies earlier this year. Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, and Wahab Riaz haven't found a place in the squad while relatively fresh faces like Umar Amin, Usman Khan, and Aamer Yamin were able to make the cut. The inclusion of these three names does make Pakistan a little less experienced side - at least on paper - in comparison to the World XI side that appears to be an experienced camp of players pitchforked from all across the globe.

The PCB have high hopes that the series will close the dark chapter for good — and allow a new generation of players to experience the thrill of playing before a home crowd for the first time.

Juts five members of the current squad have done that before — skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Sohail Khan and Ahmed Shehzad. And it is to be seen that who got unlucky from the remaining 10 players from a home debut. Mohammad Aamir, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin and Umar Amin all will be on their toes to see the playing XI. Aamir has proved a bit unlucky as his fitness is much likely to deprive him of the opportunity and a big blow to Pakistan’s attack as well. Yet Pakistan skipper Sarfraz was contended with the resources available with him and was hopeful that they have suitable replacement to substitute the left-armer.

Since the rise of T20Is in the sub-continent coincided with Pakistan's international isolation, it's a little tricky to predict how the international players will take to the conditions on offer. The venue, earlier this year, hosted the PSL final in which Peshawar Zalmi drubbed Quetta Gladiators in a low-scoring affair, with the runner-ups failing to last 20 overs. And same was the case against Zimbabwe series as a little use of the pith has made it a slow track that otherwise had traditionally been a high scoring ground. It will be interesting to see the combination du Plessis opts for in conditions alien to him and most of the players he is leading. But du Plesis in his presser was least troubled by the idea of the conditions and said his main worry is how quickly his players from seven countries – England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and New Zealand – may gel in as a team.

The World XI team in itself not short on sub-continent experience despite the Indian players giving the series a miss. Allrounder Thisara Perera, Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, and Lahore-born leg-spinner Imran Tahir will add enough Asian flavour to the side.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan

World XI: Faf du Plessis (c), David Miller, Morne Morkel, Tim Paine (wk), Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy, Hashim Amla, Grant Elliott, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Tamim Iqbal, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting.