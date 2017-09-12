LAHORE - South African spinner Imran Tahir, who was born and raised in Pakistan, has expressed his delight to be part of the World XI and termed the tour of World XI to Pakistan as proud moment for him as well as the entire nation.

Speaking at the media briefing after having the training session at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, Imran Tahir said: “I have mixed feelings as I am very glad to be here and feeling great to play international cricket at home ground. Although I have to play against the team of my own country yet I am committed to my duty which is to perform well for the World XI.”

When asked about his preparations against Pakistan team and whether he has some special plans to deliver, he said: “No, I don’t have any special plan. I have done my homework and I will try my best to give out my best. It depends on the day as one wins and other loses. I know the pitch of the Gaddafi Stadium, which is not good for me as it is mostly flat, even though I will try my best to perform very well.”

To a query regarding any security issue the visitors have faced, Imran said: “There is absolutely no problem here. People are very positive and have given warm hospitality to their guests. There is Army, Rangers and Police everywhere to protect all of us so there is no security fear at all and we are looking forward very healthy and entertaining matches against Pakistan team.”

He said he has encouraged most of South African players to visit Pakistan and play there. “I tried to convince all my team fellows and many agreed and some agreed to visit the country next time. I worked for the good cause and I will continue doing so. I want players come here and support Pakistan cricket.”

Recalling his good days when he used to play cricket in Lahore, the South African spinner said: “Since my childhood to 2006, I played here and enjoyed my game a lot. I wanted to represent my country but it all depends on luck. But I am glad that at least I am an international player and representing South African team.

He said it is a great moment that international cricket has returned home. “Credit goes to all who struggled very hard for this cause and at last, they have succeeded in resuming international cricket in the country. I am feeling proud and really exciting that I am playing in front of my family here.”

When asked during the Independence Cup, whom he considers tough players from Pakistan side, Imran said: “Sarfraz Ahmad, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman and others play spinners well, so I have to work very hard against them.” When he was compared by a journalist with Pakistan leg spinner Shadab Khan, he said: “Shadab is a good talent and I hope he will do his best. I have my own style and game and I will bowl according to my game plan.”