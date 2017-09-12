Lahore - The government is also taking the health of the visitors equally seriously, as it has established an eight-bed hospital inside a five star hotel where the World XI players are residing.

The doctors and paramedical staff from Fatima Jinnah Medical University have been given the main responsibility to look after the affairs of this round-the-clock makeshift hospital. And the staff is really a delightful one who are enjoying every bit of it to spend most of their ‘leisure time’ as the hospital is completely dedicated to assist the foreign players only and there was little ‘hope’ of any patient in the hospital.

“We are expecting some disturbed bellies at the most,’ Dr Imtiaz Hussain, team leader, joked citing the spicy nature of continental cuisines but added seriously that they pray and hope not to counter any serious problem more than that as a lot is on stake for the country.

He said an eight-member dedicated crew for three shifts remained at the hospital including a Orthopedic Surgeon, a general surgeon and a medical specialist along with paramedics and nurses as well as an ambulance to shift serious patients if the necessity arises.

“We have not encountered any player yet. But we treated a couple of foreigners staying at the hotel who visited us as a goodwill gesture,” he said adding that the hospital was only for the and only established for the players.

Similarly, the government has also established makeshift hospitals at National Hockey Stadium to provide medical facilities to the World XI and Pakistani players as well as spectators. The facility has been arranged by the Lahore General Hospital and medical, surgical, ortho and neuro departments are working round the clock and doctors and paramedical staff remained available for any urgency.