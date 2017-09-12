Lahore-South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has termed the World XI tour to Pakistan bigger than cricket saying cricket saying it will help revive full-fledge cricket in the country.

Speaking at the press conference held here at a local hotel on Monday, Du Plessis said: “It’s not just about cricket but this short tour is, in fact, bigger than that. We are just happy that after a long time, Pakistan cricket fans can watch international players in action at their home ground.

"You always try to find things to help you leave your mark and this seemed like the sort of opportunity to do just that. As a cricketer, in a few years' time, I will be able to look back and say that I played my part in bringing cricket back to Pakistan," he added.

Du Plessis said: "It's fair to say that this will be the first time when we actually come into play cricket for something which is much bigger than the game itself. We look forward to what will be a great week of cricket.”

The World XI captain said security was obviously the players' main concern before agreeing to take part. “When this whole thing came about, you do think about that (security) sort of things. But as soon as we spoke to the people, who were in control of the security, the planning ... as a player all you want was that peace of mind and they gave it to us. "They are very confident that this will be smooth sailing. We just wanted to get here and experience what was going to be something that was going to be huge turnaround in world cricket,” he added.

To a query, the Du Plessis said: “When I sit down with my family some day and we talk about this... it’s something I would be glad to have been a part of,” said du Plessis, as he expressed his excitement for participating in the historic series.

Coach of World XI Andy Flower said his side was looking forward to celebrating the return of international cricket in Pakistan. "The World XI comprises well-known international players who have come to Lahore to play their part in bringing international cricket to Pakistan so that the diehard fans and enthusiasts can once again watch cricket in their own backyard," Flower said. The former Zimbabwean captain also assured that "the international stars will return home with happy memories".

Flower also took feedback from his younger brother Grant, who has been the Pakistan team's batting coach the past three years. "Obviously, I spoke with him after Giles Clarke had first approached this idea with me," he said. "I was quite comfortable with the feedback that he was giving me and therefore, I was quite comfortable talking to the international players and encouraging them to take part in this venture."