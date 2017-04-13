ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan and ladies No 1 Sara Mansoor clinched the Subh-e-Nau (SN) National Hard Court Tennis Championship 2017 men’s and women’s titles here at the PSB hard courts on Wednesday.

In the men’s singles final, Aqeel brushed aside second seed M Abid in straight sets. Aqeel won the first set 6-2, after breaking 3rd and 5th games of Abid and won the second set 6-4 by breaking 9th game of Abid. Aqeel survived some anxious moments in the 10th game of second set as he was 30-40 down and saved three game points before finally holding the game, thus won the final in 65 minutes. With this triumph, Aqeel won Rs 45,000 and winning shield, while his opponent Abid received Rs 27,000.

In women’s final, Sara Mansoor outpaced Mehak Khokhar in straight sets. Sara won the first set 6-1 with utmost ease but her opponent gave her tough fight in the second set, which she won by 7-5 to register title victory. Sara received Rs 25,000 cash and winning shield, while Mehak got Rs 16,000 cash and runner-up shield.

The men’s doubles title went to the Aqeel/Heera who outplayed the pair of Shahzad/Yasir Khan. Aqeel/Heera received Rs 16,000, while the runners-up earned Rs 12,000. Saqib Umar won the boys U-18 title after beating his younger brother Aquib Umar. Saqib received Rs 13,000 while his brother received Rs 8000. Sami Zeb won the U-14 title after defeating Abdul Hannan Khan to win Rs 8000 while Hannan got Rs 5000.

The boys and girls U-10 title went to Shahsawar Khan who earned Rs 4000, while runner-up Jamal Khan received Rs 2000. Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners.