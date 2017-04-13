ISLAMABAD:- Legendary batman Javed Miandad Wednesday termed Sarfraz Ahmed as the most suitable player to lead the team in the current circumstances saying the wicket-keeper should also be given responsibility of Test captaincy. Miandad said Sarfraz had a permanent place in the team as he already leads the side in two formats therefore currently he is the best possible option to head the test team. "Sarfraz is a dependable player and he had already led the ODI team to victory against West Indies which was his first assignment as ODI skipper," he said.–APP