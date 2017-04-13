ISLAMABAD - Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Zaheer Abbas lauded Pakistan cricket team for winning the ODI series against West Indies and hoped they will do well in the Test series and win it for Misbah.

Talking to The Nation, Zaheer said: “One must understand a simple fact before unleashing unwanted and uncalled for criticism that the home conditions and crowd always hold the key and the host teams use to exploit the conditions accordingly. I don’t agree with certain people and narrow-minded individuals, who consider it was a cake walk for Pakistan and they will simply blow away the West Indian team, which don’t have the service of a few players.

“It was not the case, as the West Indian team has a lot of options and the team played like a unit, while on the other hand, Pakistan team consists of fresh faces and completely raw material, who makes it to the national team on their PSL performances, not on their international experience,” he added.

Zaheer said the way Jason Mohammed played, it was amazing and one must give credit where it belonged. “Pakistan actually played very well and as a unit, that’s why they achieve 2-1 victory. I must give credit to Shoaib Malik, who batted brilliantly and used his vast experience to the best of his abilities. Had he not played sensibly and prolonged his stay at the crease, Pakistan could have never won the third do-or-die series-winning match.

“Pakistan team badly needs someone like Malik to stay at the crease and ensure no let ups. After a long time, the batsmen did play very well and scored a lot of runs, while juniors also adapted to the conditions quite well,” he added.

About retiring skipper Misbah and prolific Younus Khan Zaheer said nobody can argue about Misbah and Younus’ contributions as their records speak itself.

“They are masters and true legends but one must understand, they had to bow out like past legends did. Every player had a time to call it a day. Pakistan team will struggle initially but I am sure youngsters are capable enough to cement their places and they know since long that both players will retire at some stage. The most important thing is youngsters don’t wait for seniors retirement to get chances to play for national teams as they forced their ways into national teams through their performances and only performances hold key to selection. This is one and only rule. Misbah and Younus will always be remember as one of the greats Pakistan team had produced and no one can deny that fact but someone had to fill their space and produce standout performances like them.”

About Pakistan chances in Test series, Zaheer said Pakistan are capable to beat West Indies 3-0 as Caribbean side doesn’t have that quality required for longer version of the game.