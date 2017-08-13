LONDON - Usain Bolt's bid to bring the curtain down on his glittering career with a 15th world gold medal remained on track as Jamaica qualified for the final of the 4x100m relay. Bolt took the unusual step of racing the relay heats, something usually reserved for the more unheralded members of the squad.

Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers held on to retain her world 200m title on Friday as the United States had another night to savour at the London Stadium and two experienced campaigners claimed more gold.

Jamaica’s Tyquendo Tracey, Julian Forte and Michael Campbell safely negotiated the first three legs before Bolt steered his team home in a winning, season's best of 37.95 seconds. "It's been brilliant. The energy in the stadium is outstanding," Bolt said, hailing the deafening support in the packed-out London Stadium "not just for me but the whole championships".

Bolt said his emotions were still in check at the thought of bowing out of track and field. "For me it's hard to be sad because the energy I'm getting from the crowd is brilliant, I'm just happy. There are no words to describe how I am feeling."

Bolt acknowledged that Yohan Blake would likely come in for the final, all the while praising his less experienced relay teammates. "The young runners in our team -- it is just about executing and coming through the race for them," he said. "We have been training that relay, there were some camps. Still there were some mistakes. Yohan Blake coming in for the final is definitely good."

No matter the result of the relay, organisers said Bolt will be afforded a dedicated lap of honour on Sunday in tribute to his amazing track career. Gatlin ran the second leg for the US team, led off by Mike Rodgers, another dope cheat, BeeJay Lee and Coleman on anchor. They clocked 37.70 seconds to finish 0.06sec ahead of Britain. Also qualifying for the final were France, China, Japan, Turkey and Canada.

Dutch Schippers, who won bronze in the 100m, roared off the bend into the final straight and looked as if she would coast safely home. But the Dutchwoman began to tie up and only a savage dip at the line that saw her clock 22.05 seconds edged her past Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou by just three-hundredths of a second. It was Ta Lou's second silver after her efforts in the 100m won by American Tori Bowie, absent from the 200.

"I fought for that," said Schippers, who won 200m silver in the Rio Olympics. "I have worked so hard this year so I am so happy. It's so cool. Two times in a row is very special too. It was very important to win. I worked so hard in the last years and last year was not the easiest for me. I changed everything and got a new coach, so I'm very happy.”

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who in the space of 20 metres fell from clear leader to finish fourth in the 400m, had the consolation of claiming bronze in 22.15sec.

For all the excitement of the sprint, the most dramatic race of the evening was the women's 3000m steeplechase. It had everything, from one of the four Kenyans actually running past the first water jump to a fall to smart tactical racing that had the crowd on their feet.

Olympic bronze medallist Emma Coburn finished the final 150 metres strongly for a first American steeplechase gold in a championships record 9min 02.58sec, with team-mate Courtney Frerichs taking silver ahead of Kenya's defending champion Hyvin Jepkemoi. "Oh my goodness, what a race to be part of!" Coburn said. "I have memories from 2015 and 2016 where I went too early for the last push, so I just had to keep trusting myself and be patient, and it looks like it paid off. I just expected the others to finish quickly, so I just kept pushing to make sure I got that gold that I wanted so much."

In the field, American Brittney Reese claimed a fourth world title in the long jump, having previously won in 2009, 2011 and 2013, and Poland's Pawel Fajdek a third consecutive gold in the men's hammer throw. "It has been an emotional few weeks for me after my grandfather passed away two weeks ago," said Reese, who won with a best effort of 7.02 metres.

In a compelling hammer competition, Fajdek defended his title with a best of 79.81 metres. There were also two silver medals for Russian athletes competing under a neutral flag as their country's federation remains banned by the IAAF over a widespread state-sponsored doping programme. Dariya Klishina split the Americans in the women's long jump, with veteran defending champion Tianna Bartoletta taking bronze, and Valeriy Pronkin was sandwiched in between Fajdek and bronze medal winner Wojciech Nowicki in the hammer.