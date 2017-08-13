ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Green comprising junior players surprised senior Pakistan White team and win the Independence Day Tennis Championship organised at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex Saturday.

While talking exclusively to The Nation, National Tennis Academy coach and Davis Cupper Hameed-ul-Haq said he had long suggested the PTF management about the importance of starting National Tennis Academy at least at Islamabad as country was facing acute shortage of quality players. He said PTF president Salim Saifullah had agreed to the proposal and the long dream finally came true as the NTA finally launched last week. “It would be two month long camp before the Asian Indoor Games to be held in Ashkhabad, Turkmenistan, where three players will represent Pakistan. As dates are clashing with Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final against Thailand, Ahmed Chaudhry, Abdal Haider and Heera Ashiq will play in Ashkhabad.”

Hameed said five days back they started camp for six top junior players and after five days training they had decided to conduct matches, which would not only help us to check the progress made by the youngsters, but also provide them an opportunity to enjoy competitive action.

“We decided to divide six players into two teams, Pakistan Green and Pakistan White. Pakistan Green consisted Muzammil Murtaza, Yousaf Khan and M Shoaib while Pakistan White had Davis Cupper Ahmed Chaudhry, Mudassar Murtaza and Saqib Omar. On paper, it was a one-sided affair, as Ahmed Ch and Mudassar are highly experienced players while only Muzammil had played at Junior level international events. But the results were shocking as I and coach Mushaf witnessed such world class tennis on offer. We can’t believe that Muzammil was in such devastating mood. He simply ripped apart Ahmed and registered highly commanding straight sets victory. Ahmed’s defeat puts question mark on what is likely to be coming in the Asian Indoor Games as if Ahmed can’t beat a junior player then how he would be able to face the best in Asia.” Muzammil defeated Ahmed 6-2, 6-2 in 35 minutes.

In the second match of the day, up and coming kid from Peshawar Yousaf Khan shocked Mudassar Murtaza 2-1 in two hours and 30 minutes of highly entertaining tennis. Yousaf won the first set 6-3 but Mudassar fought back and took the second set 7-5. After showing top class tennis Mudassar went to sleep and Yousaf took full advantage and won the third set 6-3, thus giving Pakistan Green 2-0 unassailable lead.

In the third dead rubber, Muhammad Shoaib won battle royal 2-1 against Saqib Omar. In the marathon more than 3 hours long encounter, Shoaib won the first set 7-5, lost second 5-7, before winning third set -6 (5) on tie-break to give Pakistan Green 3-0 whitewash victory against Pakistan White.

Hameed ul Haq and Mushaf Zia organised the matches for the high performance national camp players to celebrate the 70th Independence Day. Senior Vice President PTF Khawar Hayat graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the players.