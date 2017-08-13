LAHORE - The three-man tribunal has given Khalid Latif an extension to file a final written reply on the request of player's counsel, Babar Alam. On August 1, Latif had been ordered by the tribunal to file a reply by August 9, but failed to do so and he has now been directed to file the final written arguments by August 22.

Alam asked for an extension as he is planning to appeal against the Lahore High Court's dismissal of the petitions against the tribunal before the Supreme Court. Latif had challenged the formation of the tribunal in petitions before the Lahore High Court, but these were dismissed on both occasions.

Latif and his lawyer Badar Alam had been boycotting proceedings, which had affected the progress of the case since it began in May.

"The Tribunal has carefully perused the email and is of the considered opinion that in the last order dated August 1, 2017, Mr. Khalid Latif was directed to file Final Written Arguments by August 9, 2017," the Pakistan Cricket Board's media department said in a statement on behalf of the tribunal. "This direction has not been complied with. We therefore are left with no option but to proceed under the PCB Code for the Participants and Reserve the Judgment for Announcement within 30 days as of today.

"However, in the interest of justice, equity and fair play, we permit the Participant, Mr. Khalid Latif to file, Final Written Arguments as expeditiously as possible, but not later than August 22 , 2017, in case, the needful is not done within the stipulated time, the Tribunal will announce judgement in terms of the record available."