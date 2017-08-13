SPIELBERG - World champion Marc Marquez on a Honda stormed on Saturday to pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix ahead of Ducati pair Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo. Having won the last two GPs, three-time world champion Marquez has a 14-point lead in the standings over Maverick Vinales, who was fourth on Saturday with his Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi seventh. It is a third straight pole for the Spaniard, who suffered a series of mechanical and tyre problems in the early season.