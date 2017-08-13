ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation chief selector Hassan Sardar has shortlisted 38 players for the next phase of national camp for the Asia Cup Hockey Tournament after two-days trials were held at Army Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The entire exercise was conducted in highly dubious manner as first not a single day competitive hockey was played during the two-week long camp conducted at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium. Around 64 players were invited, 13 were sent home sighting fitness issues while the main focus was given on lectures and not on improving ground skills as Naseer Bunda Stadium Astroturf was in shambles and federation was fully aware of the fact. It was more a joy-ride to accommodate coaches and others rather than working on building a solid team. The federation also kept the media from trials to include players of their own choice. It makes no sense of just giving lectures to players through a junior instructor, who doesn’t know the ABC of hockey but due to his close links with PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, he managed to get release orders from the PSB to enjoy perks and privileges and international tours. It is high time DG PSB should take notice and call back Nasruallah Rana and ensure he performs duties which are required from him.

The Federation must also involve stakeholders rather than hiding facts from them. Ever since Brig Khokhar and Shahbaz Senior had taken over, they never bothered to inform about income and expenditures and on what grounds they are hiring an army of officials. The one who speaks against federation is given some kind of role to silence critics. If government wanted these type of results, then what was wrong in continuing with Olympians Akhtar Rasool and Rana Mujahid as they had played hockey and won medals for country. Olympians had demanded government to take strict action against present management and make accounts public.

Following players have been asked to report on 16th afternoon at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi.

GOALKEEPERS: Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, Waleed Akhtar and Hafiz Ali Umair

FULLBACKS: M Irfan, Aleem Bilal, Atif Mushtaq, Hassan Anwar, Mubashar Ali and Syed Kashif Shah

HALFBACKS: Ammad Shakeel Butt, M.Rizwan Jr, Saleem Nazim, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Faisal Qadir, Saran bin Qamar, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Ali Hassan Faraz and Junaid Kamal,

FORWARDS: Shan Irshad, M Irfan Jr, Arsalan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Azfar Yaqoob, Aamir Ali, Abdul Haseem Khan, Muhammad Dilber, Karim Khan, M Rizwan Sr, Rizwan Ali, Muhammad Naveed, Atiq Arshad, Ejaz Ahmad, Ali Shan, Bilal Qadir, Khizar Akhtar and Qamar Bukhari.