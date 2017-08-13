Khan draws line under bizarre Joshua row

LONDON - Amir Khan said Friday that he and fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua are now on good terms after the world heavyweight champion was drawn into an extraordinary row involving Khan and his wife Khan took to Twitter last week to announce his intention to split from wife Faryal, posting a series of angry messages in which Joshua was repeatedly mentioned. Joshua insisted he had nothing to do with Khan and his wife. And Friday saw Faryal announced on Twitter that her husband had been sent "fake screenshots" alleging she and Joshua had been speaking together, adding the two "have never even met". She also said, "it's all cleared up now" and Amir Khan tweeted Joshua to say: "Glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best."–AFP

Zidane to extend Real Madrid contract

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Saturday he will sign a contract extension in the near future with the club he has guided to back-to-back Champions League titles. "I'm happy because it's a sign of confidence, that we have done good work," Zidane told a press conference ahead of Real's Spanish Super Cup showdown with Barcelona when quizzed on reports over his future. Madrid sports daily AS reported the Frenchman will be rewarded with a three-year deal for his feats in not only delivering two Champions Leagues in just 20 months in charge, but also Real's first La Liga title for five years. "I enjoy every day here," added Zidane, who also ended his illustrious playing career at Madrid. "I'm lucky enough to have this extraordinary squad and I am very happy with it."–AFP

Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C’ship

ISLAMABAD - Saleem Baig, Ijaz Ur Rehman and Aleem Agha grabbed the headlines on the inaugural day of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017, singles category late Friday night. The championship is being conducted under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation in collaboration with Jubilee Life Insurance. On the third day of the championship first round of Master singles event was played in which around 45 bowlers from across the country participated. Veteran bowler Saleem Baig, who is also a former national singles and doubles champion, finished the night on top by scoring total of 591 pins. Former two-time national champion and Pakistan’s number 1 bowler, Ijaz ur Rehman secured 2nd spot by scoring 525 pins while Aleem Agha was at number 3 with 507 pins. Second round of Master singles will be played on late Sunday night among top 10 bowlers, including Saleem Baig, Ijaz Ur Rehman, Aleem Agha, Faheem Akbar, Junaid, Ahmer Abbas, Ali Saldera, Afzal Akhtar, Ali Suria and Daniyal Shah, while doubles and team event will also be played on late Saturday night.–Staff Reporter

National Jashan-e-Azadi Squash

LAHORE - Six quarter-finals were decided on Saturday in the Fisrt SNGPL National Jashan-e-Azadi Squash Championship played at Punjab Squash Complex. All top seed players reached the semifinal. Israr Ahmad (SNGPL) beat Ahsan Ayaz (PIA) 5/11, 11/8, 11/9, 11/9, Tayyab Aslam (ZTBL) beat Amaad Fareed (SNGPL) 11/8,7/11,11/7,11/5, Asim (SNGPL) beat Waqar Mehboob (ZTBL) 7/11,11/5,11/5,11/9. In women’s event, Maria Toor Pakai (Wapda) beat Riffat Khan (Wapda) 12/10, 11/7, 11/3, Sadia Gul (SNGPL) beat Rushna Mehboob (ZTBL) 11/7, 11/9, 11/7, Faiza Zafar (Sindh) beat Saima Shaukat (Wapda) 8/11,12/10,11/4,11/6 and Zoya Khalid (ZTBL) beat Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) 11/4,11/5,11/4. Semifinals will be played today while final will be played on Independence Day (August 14).–Staff Reporter