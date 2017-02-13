LAHORE - Half-goal handicap advantage helped Army beat Diamond/Master Paints by 4½-4 in the main final to clinch the Faysal Bank Solitaire Polo Cup here at the jam-packed Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on sunny Sunday.

Manuel Taqulinu was star of the final as he scored a brace from the winning side while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Major Omer Minhas contributed with one goal apiece. From the losing side, Losada though played best quality polo and hammered fantastic four goals yet he couldn’t help his team win the final.

The final started with a half-goal handicap advantage for Army but Losada led his team from front and scored a fabulous field goal to give Diamond/Master Paints 1-½ goal lead in the first chukker. Army bounced back in the second chukker with a 30-yard penalty hit from Manuel Taqulinu to take 1½-1 lead. Losada then struck a field goal to finish the second chukker with his team having 2-1½ lead.

Army fully dominated the third chukker and hammered a hat-trick of goals as Taqulinu, Ahmed Zubair and Omer Minhas scored one goal each to provide their team 4½-2 lead. In the fourth and last chukker, Losada displayed high-quality polo and converted two crucial goals, but his heroics couldn’t help his team score victory Raja Taimur Nadeem and Saqib Khan Khakwani were the field umpires.

Faysal Bank Lahore Corporate Head Ali Waqar was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony and he, along with LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder, distributed trophies and shields among the winners.

In the subsidiary final, Master Paints edged out Diamond Paints by 4½-3. Andres Crispo was top scorer from the winning side as he scored a hat-trick while Ahmed Ali Tiwana contributed one. From the losing side, Raja Taimur Nadeem slammed a brace and Saqib Khan Khakwani hit one.