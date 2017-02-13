ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan's winning streak in the World Blind Twenty20 came to an end when they faced nine-wicket defeat at the hands of India in the final on Sunday in Bangalore. Batting first, Pakistan scored 197-8 in 20 overs. Badar Munir (54), M Jamil (24) and Amir Ishfaq (20) batted well. For India, Ketan Patel and Md Jaffer grabbed two wickets each. In reply, India achieved the target in 17.4 overs for the loss of one wicket. Prakasha Jayaramaiah (99), Ajay Kumar (43) and Ketan Patel (26) helped India achieve the target. Prakasha Jayaramaiah was declared man of the final.–Staff Reporter