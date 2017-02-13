ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Monday asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to share its inquiry report on Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal with the committee when it was completed.

While briefing media here at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Committee Chairman Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan said the inquiry ordered by PCB and International Cricket Council (ICC) might be held impartially and its out-come must be shared with the IPC committee in its next meeting for its consideration and action.

Earlier the committee showed their concern over the poor performance of PCB who failed to refrain the players from getting in the hands of bookies and gamblers.

The committee stressed the need to eliminate corrupt elements from PCB.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Muhammad Shafqat said once the PSL final was played in Lahore this year, then definitely it would revive international cricket in the country.

Iqbal Muhammad Ali who walked out of the meeting saying PSL’s spot-fixing scandal had defamed the country and we (the committee) are discussing PSDP 2017-18.

Earlier in the committee, he said PCB should be dissolved and an ad-hoc committee should be formed.