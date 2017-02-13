BAHAWALPUR - Nadir Maghsi has completed the 253km-long track in 2 hours and 26 minutes to win the Desert Jeep Rally 2017 while Roni Patel has completed the same track in 2 hour and 30 minutes to clinch the second position.

This year, 3 female drivers including Jameela Asif, Tushna Patel and Dr Ambreen are participating. In the last year's jeep rally, Jameela Asif remained on first spot and Tushna Patel on second. This year, Rawalpindi's Dr Ambreen has been participating, female drivers would have to complete the 90 kilometer track, female drivers category will be flagged off at the end. In the folk night, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and artists were also invited.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani and Adviser to Punjab CM on Tourism Rai Haider Ali flagged off the stock category of the 12th Desert Jeep Rally. MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, TDCP MD Ahmar Mailk and GM Operation Asjad Ghani Tahir were also present on the occasion. In the stock category race 61 vehicles participated, which also included 3 women drivers and 2 foreign drivers. Addressing with the opening ceremony, Minister Raza Gillani said Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally had attained the status of an international sports event. “Besides portraying Pakistan's soft image, the rally has also been promoting tourism in Pakistan.”

Advisor to Punjab CM on tourism Haider Ali expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that with the attraction of a large number of tourists and lovers of the sport, financial activities of the local businessmen had also been getting boost and also helping in flourishing their businesses.”

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Rana M Saleem Afzal checked the start line and other parts of the track and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. The deputy commissioner imposed the ban on the entrance of general public within the radius of two kilometers of platform and route in accordance with section 144.

The jeeps participating in the stock category will complete their lap of 210 kilometer. After the initial 120 kilometers, each driver will be given a 20 minute break in which their jeeps will be refueled and inspection will be done of the jeeps while jeeps which will break down during the race will be disqualified.

Under the organization of District Administration Bahawalpur at the place of Derawar, a kabaddi match was played between Shahiwala and Yazman’s teams, which was won latter.

In Cholistan, desi wrestling competition was held also in which Basit Mara Pehlwan, Hameed Maido and Yazman Tehsil, and Cholistan's wrestlers participated. Sohail Pasha observed the duties of a referee. An exhibition contest of archery was also held while cultural dance of camel was also presented.