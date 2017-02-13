ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) honorary secretary Group Captain Amir Nawaz has rejected the claims that the federation is in isolation even at Asian level that’s why its senior vice president Air Vice Marshal (R) Syed Razi Nawab lost the Asian Squash Federation (ASF) vice president election.

Talking to The Nation, Amir said: “The matter of the fact is that due to absence of majority of our Asian block aides, as their teams were not involved in Asian Junior Team Squash Championship in Hong Kong, we lost the election with a very thin margin. We supported European block in the World Squash Federation (WSF) elections and Indians were highly offended with that as their candidate lost the WSF presidentship, so they tried their best to defeat our candidate. The way Hong Kong and Malaysian players participate in the PSA events in Pakistan is more than enough to show Asian block favours us and they are ready to play in Pakistan.”

Amir said Chinese government not only offered them close collaboration in squash, but also offered scholarships for Pakistan squash players at Shanghai University and an agreement in this regard would soon be signed.

When asked about the debacle in the Asian Junior Team Championship, he replied: “The matter of the fact is that we have sent a completely inexperienced squads, mainly U-17, who had no experience of playing a high-profile event. We are satisfied with the way our boys performed, winning bronze in such tough conditions is not a bad achievement and one must also keep in mind, we were ranked number 4.”

To a query regarding next PSF AGM and its agenda, Amir said: “We will hold the AGM this month and a number of things are on agenda. We will discuss in detail hiring of new coaches or a coach on the basis of their abilities and track record. If executive committee comes up with suggestions and recommendations, as funds are no issue or problem, we will surely work on them positively.”