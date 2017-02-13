DUBAI - Peshwar Zalmi won their second game of the Pakistan Super League against the Lahore Qalandars by three wickets Monday, with the runs almost drying up in the last few overs of the game.

Brilliant captaincy from Brendon McCullum nearly sealed a spectacular victory for his team but Zalmi prevailed somehow. Zalmi lost wickets in quick succession, with Lahore Qalandars defiantly defending their meager total of 59 losing three wickets in four overs, while only scoring 16 runs.

Zalmi's inning stabilised with Eion Morgan coming on the crease and the score ticked at a steady pace. Morgan was caught on a ball by Yasir Shah. The ball hit him on the pad and deflected to short leg, and the umpire thought hard before raising the finger.

Morgan was instrumental in Zalmi's last win against the Karachi Kings, his unbeaten knock of 88 had ensured Zalmi's first win of the tournament.

Shahid Afridi made 13 runs before he was caught at deep midwicket by Elliott who took a simple catch.

Kamran Akmal fell for three after he played a poor shot over the infield, but could not generate enough power and was caught by Elliott on a ball by Yasir Shah.

Zalmi lost two early wickets in the first three overs with a score of five runs on the board, their openers failing to perform.

Malan was caught leg before on a ball by Sohail Tanvir, and returned to the pavilion after scoring a single run. Hafeez followed him soon after. He made three runs and was bowled by Narine. Best performance for Hafeez, as he had left the crease as duck during the first two matches.

Qalandars collapsed under the blitz unleashed by Peshawar Zalmi, not recovering from the fall of earlier wickets, and were all out at 59 in what was the worst display of batting in the Pakistan Super League and the second shortest innings in T20 history.

Starting with the openers, the middle order too could not sustain itself under Zalmi's bowling attack. Highest scorer for the team was Fakhar Zaman, who scored 33. Second highest was Mohammad Rizwan at 11.

Highest wicket taker for Zalmi was Hasan Ali, taking three for 23.

Qalandars lost another three wickets before even touching the 60 run mark, with most of their batsmen scoring in the lower single-digit range.

Lahore Qalandars were shaky after losing four early wickets, with their openers contributing a mere nine runs before being sent back to the pavilion.

Skipper for the Qalandars, Brendon McCullum, contributed no runs and was caught by Malan on a ball by Mohammad Asghar.

Umar Akmal played a poor shot and once again left the pitch without scoring any runs, he has not had a good PSL run till now.

Scoreboard

LAHORE QALANDARS:

J Roy c Jordan b Hasan 9

B McCullum c Malan b Asghar 0

Fakhar Zaman c Kamran Akmal b Jordan 33

Umar Akmal c Hafeez b Hasan 0

G Elliott c Sammy b Hasan 0

M Rizwan c Morgan b Wahab 11

S Narine c Jordan b Hafeez 2

Sohail Tanvir run out 1

Bilawal Bhatti b Afridi 1

Yasir Shah not out 0

M Irfan c Kamran Akmal b Jordan 0

EXTRAS: (w1, nb1) 2

TOTAL: (all out; 10.2 overs) 59

FOW: 1-5, 2-9, 3-9, 4-27, 5-47, 6-52, 7-53, 8-59, 9-59, 10-59

BOWLING: M Asghar 1-0-5-1, Hasan Ali 3-0-23-3, M Hafeez-2-0-12-1, C Jordan 1.2-0-8-2, Wahab Riaz 2-0-9-1, Shahid Afridi 1-0-2-1

PESHAWAR ZALMI:

M Hafeez st Rizwan b Narine 3

D Malan lbw b Tanvir 1

Kamran Akmal c Elliott b Yasir 3

E Morgan c Fakhar b Yasir 23

Shahid Afridi c Elliott b Narine 13

Sohaib Maqsood c McCullum b Yasir 0

D Sammy b Yasir 3

C Jordan not out 3

Wahab Riaz not out 5

EXTRAS: (w5, nb1) 6

TOTAL: (7 wkts; 17 overs) 60

FOW: 1-4, 2-4, 3-24, 4-47, 5-47, 6-48, 7-51

BOWLING: S Narine 4-0-16-2, Sohail Tanvir 2-0-4-1, M Irfan 1-0-11-0, Bilawal Bhatti 4-0-15-0, Yasir Shah 4-0-7-4, Fakhar Zaman 1-0-2-0, G Elliott 1-0-5-0

TOSS: Peshawar Zalmi

UMPIRES: Aleem Dar, R Illingworth (Eng)

TV UMPIRE: Ahsan Raza

MATCH REFEREE: M Anees