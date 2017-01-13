SYDNEY - Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake will make their limited overs debut for Australia in Friday's opening one-day international against Pakistan in Brisbane. Skipper Steve Smith said dynamic batsman Lynn and beanpole pace bowler Stanlake would start with Usman Khawaja and leg-spinner Adam Zampa left out of the first of five games against the visitors this month. Lynn has appeared in five T20s for Australia but will play international 50-over cricket for the first time while Stanlake will debut despite having played just four one-dayers for his Queensland state side.