ISLAMABAD : Double delight for Mahin Aftab who clinched the U-18 singles and doubles titles in the Bank Al-Falah Ladies National Tennis Championship 2017 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Thursday.

The final saw Mahin in dominating mood and simply crushing Esha Jawad with powerful serves and volleys. Mahin took the first set 6-0 without conceding a single game and went on to clinch the title by winning the seocdn set 6-1. Pairing with Sarah Mehboob, Mahin also lifted the doubles title defeating Sara Mansoor and Meheq Khokhar in the final. Mahin/Sarah defeated the opponents by 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.

Pairing with Ahmed Ch, Mahin also won the mixed doubles semifinals against Sarah Mehboob/Usman Ijaz and now they will face Mehaq Khokhar/Malik Abdul Rehman in the final while ladies singles final, Mahin once again will take on Sarah Mehboob at 1:45pm today (Friday). Besides two titles, Mahin is likely to earn more today.