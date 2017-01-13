LAHORE - Captain’s knock from Nasir Nawaz guided NCA Youth XI to an emphatic six-wicket triumph over Malaysia cricket team in the third one-day match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Malaysia team won the toss for third successive time and elected to bat first. The visitors piled 272-6 in 45 overs with captain Ahmed Faiz scoring a magnificent unbeaten 139 off 125 balls with six sixes and 13 fours on all parts of the ground. Salman Irshad was the most successful bowler for the NCA Youth XI with a match figure of 3-58 whereas captain Nasir Nawaz took 2-61.

In reply, the openers provided a solid platform to the run chase and scored 50 runs inside eight overs. The openers Zaid Alam and Abdullah Shafiq scored 66 and 35 respectively. Nasir Nawaz played a captain's inning and scored an unbeaten 105 off just 67 balls with 3 sixes and 12 fours. His aggressive batting helped the home team chase down the target inside 38 overs for the loss of four wickets. Haris Sohail scored 21 off 12 balls with two sixes before getting out to the leg-spinner Rashid Ahad who took 2 wickets for 64 runs in nine overs.

After winning the match, Nasir Nawaz, who also captained Pakistan U-19 team in the Junior Asia Cup recently, said: “It was a good match practice for the home team which was mainly consisted of U-19 players. The visitors had given a great fight and it was a good omen that the batsmen were chasing the target well. I hope the U-19 players will learn a lot from the series and rejuvenate them for the upcoming junior World Cup.”

BRIEF SCORES:

Malaysia: 272-6 in 45 overs (Ahmed Faiz 139*, 13x4s, 6x6s, 125 balls, Syed Aziz 20, 4x4s, 1x6, 22 balls, Syahadat Ramly 29, 3X4s,45 balls, Salman Irshad 3-58, Nasir Nawaz 2-51, Haris Sohail 1-31).

NCA YOUTH XI: 273-4 in 37.3 overs (Nasir Nawaz 105*, 12x4s, 3x6s, 67 balls, Zahid Alam 66, 5x4s, 2x6s, 62 balls, Muhammad Saleem 37*, 5x4s, 38 balls, Haris Sohail 21, 2x6s, 12 balls, Rashid Ahad 2-64, Shukri 1-42, Wafiq Irfan 1-46).