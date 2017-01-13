Sir Andy to be treated like ‘royalty’

MELBOURNE - The men’s world No 1 is set to be treated as tennis royalty at the Australian Open next week with the official local broadcaster planning to refer to him as ‘Sir Andy Murray’. The Scot was knighted in Britain’s New Year Honours list after a magnificent 2016 and tennis chiefs have been mulling what to call him. It said Channel Seven had decided to reference the Scottish by his new official title when he plays his first match in Australia since being recognised by the Queen. “Not only is he tennis royalty, he’s now a Knight Bachelor, so yes of course we will be showing him the respect he deserves and refer to him as Sir Andy Murray,” the broadcaster’s head Shtein said. Murray’s brother Jamie said it would be “weird” to hear broadcasters and announcers in Melbourne call his sibling “Sir”.–AFP

Lara seeks statement win over Foreman

MIAMI - World Boxing Association super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara is looking for a big win on Friday against Israeli ex-champ Yuri Foreman to springboard him to a unification bout and the middleweight ranks. “I’m going to go out there and make a statement,” the US-based Cuban said. “I’m in great shape, I’m focused on this fight and most importantly the way I’m looking, when I do hit him, I think he will go (down).” Lara has just three wins inside the distance in 12 fights since March of 2013 — a first-round stoppage of Ronald Hearns, a gritty 10th-round technical knockout of Alfredo Angulo in which Lara was down two times and a third-round stoppage of Jan Zaveck in November of 2015. The 33-year-old southpaw is known less for his knockout power than for his footwork and movement.–AFP

Downey resigns as British tennis chief

LONDON - Michael Downey has resigned as the LTA’s chief executive after three years in the role. Downey will serve six months’ notice before returning to his previous position as chief executive of Tennis Canada. The Canadian cited his desire to return home to be nearer his two sons as the driving force behind his surprise departure. “I’ve been honoured to have led the LTA over the last three years, as we’ve sought to drive grass-roots tennis,” Downey said on Thursday. “While the opportunity for me to return to Tennis Canada coincided with my personal desire to return to my home country, I am hugely proud of the foundations the team at the LTA have laid in order to turn participation in Britain’s beloved sport around.” Downey was in-charge of the LTA during a successful period for British tennis.–AFP

PTBF to hold National Bowling event

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club will hold the 10th National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 from January 24 to 29 here at Leisure City Bowling Club Safa Gold Mall. PTBF secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman said: “The event is divided into 7 different categories, which include master singles, doubles, team, amateur, deaf, women and media categories.” The event committee added a new edition star cup, to be played among the previous national champions. The winner of master singles will be awarded Rs 50,000 cash and trophy, while Rs 25,000 and trophy will awarded to second position holder and Rs 10,000 and trophy will be awarded to the third position holder. Similarly top three position holders will earn handsome money.–Staff Reporter

Former cricketer seeks financial help

LAHORE – Former first class cricketer Tahir Shah, who is a mentor of several international cricketers like Misbah-ul-Haq, M Irshad, etc, has been suffering from health problems and also facing hard time meeting ends, that’s why seeking financial help. He has appealed the cricket community to pray for his early recovery and also sought financial assistance from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Sports Board Punjab (SBP), and other sponsors and well-wishers. Meanwhile, former Pakistan team manager Azhar Zaidi has also appealed to the cricket fraternity and the followers of the game for Shah’s financial help to recover from the ailments, he has been having for the last couple of years.–Staff Reporter