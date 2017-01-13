ISLAMABAD - Skipper Zohaib Ahmed helped Islamabad edge Fata by 3 wickets in the National One-Day Cup Regions 2016-17, round one match played here at Diamond Ground on Thursday.

Zohaib, who remained unlucky not to represent the country despite finishing amongst the top in domestic cricket, won the toss and invited Fata to bat first in 43-over aside match due to wet outfield. Thanks to Khushdil Khan’s brilliant 108, Fata posted 266-6 on the board. Asif Ali also batted well for his unbeaten 57. Shahzad Azam Rana took 3-55.

Islamabad, in reply, achieved the target on the last ball of the 43rd over. Faizan Riaz contributed with 51 runs, while it was Zohaib, who stole the limelight with powerful unbeaten 48, as Islamabad reached home for the loss of seven wickets. Asif Ali took 3-54 and Saad Altaf 2-51.

At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi hammered Peshawar by 8 wickets, Naved Malik was star again for the winners as he posted yet another match-winning unbeaten 83. Batting first, Peshawar were bowled out for 180 in 42.4 overs. Khalid Usman made 66 and Israr Ullah 49. Shahdab Khan captured 3-25 while Sohail Tanveer and M Ramiz took two wickets each. Rawalpindi achieved the target in 30.5 overs losing 2 wickets. Naved hammered 83 and Sohaib Maqsood 65. Taj Wali took 1-37.

At Margazar ground, Karachi Blues defeated Lahore White by 5 wickets. Batting first, Lahore Whites scored 180 losing all wickets in 33.5 overs. Imam-ul-Haq was top scorer with 38. Fawad Alam and Adeel Malik got two wickets each. In reply, Karachi Whites achieved the target in 33.4 overs losing 5 wickets. Khurram Manzoor scored unbeaten 77 and Saud Shakeel 67. Ahmed Bashir took 3-30 and Adnan Rasool 2-48. The match was reduced to 48-over aside.

At KRL Stadium, Karachi Whites beat Lahore Blues by 70 runs. Batting first, Karachi Whites could score 240 for the loss of all wickets in 45.2 overs. Anwar Ali scored 67 and Shahzaib Hassan 49. Waqas grabbed 4-49, Salman Ali Agha 3-11 and Bilawal Iqbal 2-55.

Lahore Blues, in reply, were bundled out for 170 in 43.3 overs. Raza Ali Dar made unbeaten 49 while Salman Ali Agha added 30. Danish Aziz and Tabish Khan bagged three wickets each while Azam Hussain got 2-29.