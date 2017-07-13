LONDON-Seven-time champion Roger Federer reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the 12th time on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) win over Milos Raonic.

Federer, 35, and playing in his 100th match at the All England Club, will now face 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych for a place in Sunday’s final. Berdych made the last-four when three-time champion Novak Djokovic retired with a right elbow injury when trailing the Czech 7-6 (7/2), 2-0. Federer is the second oldest man to reach the semi-finals after Ken Rosewall who finished runner-up in 1974 at the age of 39.

“100 matches, I can’t believe it, that’s a lot,” said Federer, who is chasing a record eighth Wimbledon title. “I’m very happy my body kept me going over all these years. It was a perfect setting, beautiful weather — a Mexican wave on Centre Court, you don’t see that every day. I’m so happy to be through. “I’m very pleased with how I’m playing. You can always play a little better. You adjust to the conditions. “It’s like going to work, you can’t produce the best every single day but you have to make sure your average is as high as possible.”

Canadian sixth seed Raonic had knocked out Federer in the semi-finals in 2016, a defeat which led the Swiss superstar to shut down the rest of his season to rest a knee injury. On Wednesday, Federer matched the big-serving Canadian with 11 aces while crunching a spectacular 46 winners. He also saved all five break points he faced and has reached the semi-finals without dropping a set.

Limping between points and fading down the stretch, defending champion Andy Murray was stunned by 24th-seeded Sam Querrey of the U.S. 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 in the Wimbledon quarterfinals Wednesday. No 1 seeded Murray came into the tournament dealing with a sore left hip and it clearly impeded him at Centre Court. He grimaced as he stumbled or landed awkwardly while attempting shots. Querrey took full advantage to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career — and the first for any American man anywhere since Andy Roddick was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2009. "I am still in a little bit of shock myself," Querrey said.

There was another quarterfinal surprise later Wednesday, when three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic stopped playing because of a right arm injury while trailing 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (2), 2-0. After dropping the opening set, Djokovic took a medical timeout while a trainer massaged his arm. A day earlier, during his fourth-round match, Djokovic had his right shoulder worked on by a trainer.

In Friday's semifinals, Querrey will face 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia, who also won a five-setter Wednesday, getting past 16th-seeded Gilles Muller 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 with the help of 33 aces. On the other half of the draw, Federer will face Berdych. Murray is normally a terrific returner, but Querrey hit 27 aces. He was impeccable for portions of the match, finishing with 70 winners and only 30 unforced errors. "He was dictating all of the points," Murray said.

From 1-all in the fourth, Querrey grabbed eight games in a row to take that set and lead 3-0 in the last. "I didn't start my best, but I just kept with it. Kept swinging away and then really found a groove in the fourth and fifth set," Querrey said. "And everything kind of seemed to be falling my way then." It is the second year in a row that the 29-year-old Californian upset the defending champion and top-seeded man at the All England Club. In 2016, he ended Djokovic's 30-match Grand Slam winning streak by beating him in the third round.

Murray didn't have that sort of recent dominance, but he is a three-time major champion and had been to at least the semifinals at the All England Club in seven of the past eight years. The hip, though, was a problem this time. Murray had to skip some practice sessions and pull out of a couple of planned exhibition matches before Wimbledon. Even though he kept insisting once the tournament began that he was OK, he was not capable of his best. Murray's serve speeds slowed, and his backhands didn't have their usual verve. He couldn't play his usual court-covering defense. "I was pretty close today. It wasn't like I was, like, a million miles away from winning the match," Murray said. "Obviously the end was a bit of a struggle."

Querrey is the lowest-ranked player to ever beat two-time Wimbledon champion Murray in his 12 appearances at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. For Murray, this was the fourth five-set match he's lost in a row. Querrey is headed in the opposite direction: Merely 4-10 in fifth sets for his career until last week, he has won each of his last three matches by going the distance: against 12th-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round, Kevin Anderson in the fourth, and now Murray. Querrey always has had an intimidating serve, but he's never managed to put together his overall game for enough matches to play on the final weekend at a major.

Indeed, until last year's win over Djokovic, he might have been best known for some of his unusual off-court episodes. In Thailand for a 2009 tournament, he cut two muscles in his right arm when he sat on a glass table that shattered. Two years ago, he appeared on the reality TV show "The Millionaire Matchmaker." There's a popular video clip on social media of Querrey — sunglasses and hat on, shirt unbuttoned — dancing with friends wearing horse-head masks. Now Querrey's on-court accomplishment Wednesday will make headlines. Win two more matches, and he'll be the Wimbledon champion.