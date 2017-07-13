Karachi - Former Pakistan cricketer Younus Khan Wednesday said the people should give him the same respect as they respect his record-setting 10,000 runs.

Speaking at the event hosted by The Citizen Foundation (TCF) in his honour, Younus said that there was a struggle of over 17 years behind his 10,000 runs. In fact, there are another 17 years of his life, which made him the player that he became. “Behind the 10,099 runs is not just 17 years of hard work, there are another 17 years, which includes the efforts of my parents, brothers, and coaches,” he said.

Younus said he deserved the same respect as those who had scored even a single run for Pakistan. He is the first and only Pakistani cricketer to score 10,000 runs in Test matches. He scored 10,099 runs from 118 matches including 34 centuries.

He said he was open to charitable causes and would dedicate himself towards social work. “If everyone performs a small act of kindness, it’ll benefit all of us,” he added. “Everyone knows that a nation can only progress with quality education,” said Younus.

The famous cricketer signed and donated his bat with which he scored 10,000 runs for the cause of education. He said that captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and the management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deserved credit for the turnaround in the recent Champions Trophy which must be strongly appreciated.