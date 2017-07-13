KARACHI - The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has once again refused to hold any cricket matches or series against Pakistan. The BCCI has refused to hold a bilateral series with Pakistan in neutral venue in South Africa. It stated that government permission is required for any series involving less than three teams. India is scheduled to tour South Africa in January 2018 to play four Tests, five ODIs and two T20Is. South Africa has said the tour would replace the scheduled visit by Sri Lanka. Pakistan had expressed a desire to play a tri-lateral series in South Africa which has been rejected by India.