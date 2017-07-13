ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and World-V all square on day one as Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman lost the first match against Hong Kong’s Leo Au but Israr Ahmed boosted the hosts morale by winning his match against American Todd Harrity in the squash series here at Mushaf Complex on Wednesday.

In the first match of the seires, Farhan Zaman lost to Leo Au in straight games. Despite having 6 opportunities to seal the fate of the first game, Zaman failed to take advantage and had to pay dearly for his costly errors. Zaman settled down well in the first game and took 4-1 lead, and then he was 7-5 up and was leading 10-8 and serving for the first game, but he failed to finish off his opponent. Leo saved 6 game points to make it 10-11, then it was 11-12, and after that it was 13-12, before Leo finally found the lost touch and won the next two points to take the first game 15-13 in 23 minutes.

Leo took comfortable 8-3 lead in the second game. The crowd started bucking Zaman up, forcing him to play aggressively. Zaman responded the crowd in great style and made it 7-8. But after playing so well, he started committing too many unforced errors and lost the game 11-8 in 20 minutes. Zaman started the third game in different mood and raced onto take 4-1 lead, but soon it was 5-5. Zaman again took 7-5 lead, then it was 9-10, but once again he hit the tin, which gave Leo the game 11-9 in 15 minutes and also the match. Israr Ahmed restored shattered confidence of the local crowd with a thumping performance against American Todd Harrity in the second match of the day. Israr never gave Harrity a chance to dictate terms and won the first game 11-7 and won the second game 11-6. But after playing so well, Israr lost the momentum. Harrity took full advantage and succeeded in winning the third game 11-4.

Israr then adopted aggressive approach, which paid off well, as he took a healthy lead first, which was equalized by his opponent. Israr then kept his composure and took the game 12-10, but not before surviving some highly anxious moments. Pakistan’s top referees Asif Khan, M Sajjad, M Imran and Asim supervised the matches.

The complex was presenting a bride look, as the entire arena and Mushaf Complex was decorated well while tight security was witnessed around the PSB and complex and only pass holders were allowed entry from gate 2, while all the other gates were closed for general public. The representative of Sports Risk Management Firm was also present to check the security of the event and will remain in Islamabad till July 15 and submit a detailed report to the PSA and the WSF regarding security issues.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, who is also president of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), graced the occasion as chief guest, while senior vice president Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, squash legends Jansher Khan and Qamar Zaman and other dignitaries were also present at the jam-packed arena, where families, school kids and PAF officers were also present. In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among the players.

Sharing his views, PSF chief Sohail Aman said: “Pakistan is completely safe for hosting all kinds of sporting events. Our legends have been worked hard to transform our players into champions. We are doing our utmost efforts to promote squash. I welcome all international players in Pakistan and I hope hosting international events will surely improve the soft and sports loving image of the country.”