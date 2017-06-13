ISLAMABAD - Saleem Baig clinched the Ramzan Tenpin Bowling Championship master singles title here at Leisure Club on Monday.

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club organised the three-day event, which was participated by top notch bowlers of the country. Two events were contested in master singles and media event categories. In master singles, Saleem Baig scored massive 368 pins with a total average of 184 in two games. Afzal Akhtar secured second position by scoring 345 pins with total average of 173 while Saqib Shahzad was third with 318 pins.

In media event, Shah Khalid Khan won the title by scoring 268 pins while Abdul Qadir secured second and Shakir Abbasi finished third. Chief guest Rasheed Khan advocate distributed the cash prizes, gift hampers from Jubilee Insurance and trophies among the winners.

PTBF secretary Ijaz ur Rehman said: "Every year in the holy month of, we hold Ramzan championships to engage our top bowling players in high-quality bowling activities to keep them in good form and fitness."