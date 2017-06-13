Cardiff - Tennis star Sania Mirza was most excited person during the Champions Trophy last league match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which was the 250th match of Shoaib Malik’s career and she termed it as ‘a special moment’.

Sania said that Malik's 250th ODI appearance was the testimony to his commitment to the team and his passion for the game. "It shows his commitment to Pakistan and to cricket. I have always known him as someone with passion who loves playing and representing his country. It’s a proud moment for all of us, for his mother, for his brother and sisters and for myself too. We are very proud of him and everything he has achieved," she said.

Being a professional tennis player, Sania was asked how she manages to spend some personal time with her cricketer husband, she said: "A lot goes into coordinating, phones really help us. We spend a lot of time apart, obviously, being two professional athletes. I got lucky because in Australia, the Pakistan team was there when I was there. Sometimes our schedules match and I had this week off, instead of going back to India or Dubai, I came here. So it is a good change for me to watch some cricket as well."

On being asked whether she has been able to follow the Champions Trophy closely, Sania said that she has been unable to follow the matches closely as she was in Paris for the French Open. However, she added that she had watched Pakistan's game versus South Africa, in which Malik's team beat the Proteas by seven wickets.

HIGHLIGHTS OF PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA MATCH: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan very keenly watched the match while sitting in the stadium but on several requests, he refused to talk to media.

Pakistan leg spinner Yasir Shah, who was recently signed by English Country Cricket, has also witnessed the match while sitting in the hospitality box. He said he loved to watch the match from hospitality box and it was a new experience for him.

The most inspiring moment of the match was when Fahim Ashraf was handed over ODI cap by former ODI captain Azhar Ali. Fahim becomes 213th Pakistani player who was awarded ODI cap as earlier before the match between Pakistan and South Africa, Fakhar Zaman was handed over the cap. Meanwhile, to amuse the spectators on fours and sixes, instead of using cheer leaders, the organisers used the services of English bands, who were wearing red dress and blue cap and remained busy in amusing the spectators on every boundary.