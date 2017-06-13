BIRMINGHAM - It may not have been the most profound piece of batting advice Steve Smith has ever given when he told Ben Stokes during the Indian Premier League that he was "losing his backside a bit". But the Australia captain could have been forgiven for wondering why he'd said anything at all as England all-rounder Stokes's blistering unbeaten century condemned Smith's men to an early Champions Trophy exit at Edgbaston on Saturday. Stokes played under Smith's captaincy for the Rising Pune Supergiant during this year's edition of the lucrative Twenty20 IPL franchise tournament.