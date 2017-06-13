Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in knock out game of ICC Champions Trophy yesterday and qualified for the semi final. Before start of the tournament, the green shirts were not among the favorites especially after defeat from India in first match. 

Pakistan came back strongly against South Africa and won the match by 19 runs under D/L method. In yesterday's match against Sri Lanka Chasing 237, Pakistan's semi-final hopes were looking up when they were 92 for 1. It started fading as the slide began: 92 for 2... 95 for 3... 110 for 4... 131 for 5... 137 for 6... and eventually 162 for 7. But Sarfraz Ahmed, their captain, and Mohammad Amir combined to see them home, much to the delight of their supporters, stated Cricinfo

Former cricketers, commentators praised the victory on twitter. 

