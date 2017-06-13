Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in knock out game of ICC Champions Trophy yesterday and qualified for the semi final. Before start of the tournament, the green shirts were not among the favorites especially after defeat from India in first match.

Pakistan came back strongly against South Africa and won the match by 19 runs under D/L method. In yesterday's match against Sri Lanka Chasing 237, Pakistan's semi-final hopes were looking up when they were 92 for 1. It started fading as the slide began: 92 for 2... 95 for 3... 110 for 4... 131 for 5... 137 for 6... and eventually 162 for 7. But Sarfraz Ahmed, their captain, and Mohammad Amir combined to see them home, much to the delight of their supporters, stated Cricinfo

Former cricketers, commentators praised the victory on twitter.

Chief Selector is Happy

Congratulations Pakistan! This is how cornered tigers fight. Well played @SarfarazA_54. Pakistan all the way! #SLvPAK #CT17 — Inzamam ul Haq (@InziTheLegend) June 12, 2017





Praises for Sarfraz and Amir, Of Course!

Drama galore at Cardiff

#CT2017 @TheRealPCB awww talk about kaboom! Drama galore in Cardiff ???? Congrats to the skipper & Amir of the Green Machine' #ripperPakistan — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) June 12, 2017





The usual roller coaster ride

It was such a roller coaster ride. Incredible effort from the entire team but @SarfarazA_54 knock was the cherry on the top. #SLvPAK #CT17 — Mushtaq Ahmed (@Mushy_online) June 12, 2017





Pakistan 'You Beauty'





Amir's victory for the nation

This victory is for the nation. This victory is for Pakistan. Nothing can beat you when you play with vigour,... https://t.co/R9GqwTmXTT — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) June 12, 2017

Demand of apologies

All those who abused the PCB and Team Pakistan last week should say SORRY. ????⚡️???? — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) June 12, 2017





And 'batting' wishes for semi final

Do you think England have one bad batting day in them and Pakistan one good one? #CT17 — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) June 12, 2017





