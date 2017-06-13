Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in knock out game of ICC Champions Trophy yesterday and qualified for the semi final. Before start of the tournament, the green shirts were not among the favorites especially after defeat from India in first match.
Pakistan came back strongly against South Africa and won the match by 19 runs under D/L method. In yesterday's match against Sri Lanka Chasing 237, Pakistan's semi-final hopes were looking up when they were 92 for 1. It started fading as the slide began: 92 for 2... 95 for 3... 110 for 4... 131 for 5... 137 for 6... and eventually 162 for 7. But Sarfraz Ahmed, their captain, and Mohammad Amir combined to see them home, much to the delight of their supporters, stated Cricinfo
Former cricketers, commentators praised the victory on twitter.
Chief Selector is Happy
Congratulations Pakistan! This is how cornered tigers fight. Well played @SarfarazA_54. Pakistan all the way! #SLvPAK #CT17— Inzamam ul Haq (@InziTheLegend) June 12, 2017
Praises for Sarfraz and Amir, Of Course!
Drama galore at Cardiff
#CT2017 @TheRealPCB awww talk about kaboom! Drama galore in Cardiff ???? Congrats to the skipper & Amir of the Green Machine' #ripperPakistan— Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) June 12, 2017
The usual roller coaster ride
It was such a roller coaster ride. Incredible effort from the entire team but @SarfarazA_54 knock was the cherry on the top. #SLvPAK #CT17— Mushtaq Ahmed (@Mushy_online) June 12, 2017
Pakistan 'You Beauty'
@SarfarazA_54 you Beauty!!!!— Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) June 12, 2017
Congratulations Pakistan ???????? #PAKvsSL
Amir's victory for the nation
This victory is for the nation. This victory is for Pakistan. Nothing can beat you when you play with vigour,... https://t.co/R9GqwTmXTT— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) June 12, 2017
Demand of apologies
All those who abused the PCB and Team Pakistan last week should say SORRY. ????⚡️????— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) June 12, 2017
And 'batting' wishes for semi final
Do you think England have one bad batting day in them and Pakistan one good one? #CT17— Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) June 12, 2017