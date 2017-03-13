WELLINGTON - Neil Broom has been called into New Zealand's squad for the second test against South Africa after batsman Ross Taylor was ruled out due to a torn calf muscle, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Sunday. Taylor retired hurt in New Zealand's first innings of the first test while on eight, but returned at number 11 to support Neil Wagner as the hosts eked out a 33-run lead. The 33-year-old Broom, who was recalled to the limited overs side late last year as a replacement for Taylor, will make his test debut at the Basin Reserve.