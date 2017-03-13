LAHORE-Newage/Master Paints and Barry's fashioned out sensational victories in the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2017 here at the jam-packed Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The most prestigious event of national polo calendar finally got into action after one week as the rains, earlier this week, left the arena unfit for play.

Both Hissam Ali Hyder and Juan Cruz Losada played outstanding polo and amused the spectators with their brilliant skills and stick work. Hissam emerged as hero of the day by firing fabulous five goals while Losada banged in two impressive goals. From the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, who struck, was also in sublime form and gave his opponents tough time, but his team failed to register victory. His teammates Andres Crispo and Bilal Haye contributed one goal apiece.

In the high-voltage five-chukker encounter of the day, Newage/Master Paints prevailed right from the start as they scored a brace in the first chukker, as one goal each was converted by Losada and Hissam. The second chukker also saw dominance of Newage/Master Paints as they thwarted three more – two by Hissam and one by Losada - to have an unbeatable 5-0 lead. In the dying moments of the chukker, Bilal Haye scored a field goal to open Master Paints account, finishing the chukker at 5-1.

Master Paints (Black) staged a comeback in the third chukker, as they thwarted two goals – one each by Andres Crispo and Ahmed Tiwana – to reduce the deficit to 5-3. But Hissam’s once again proved his mettle and scored a brilliant goal to give Newage 6-3 edge.

In the fourth chukker, Ahmed Tiwana once again brought Master Paints back into the match by scoring a field goal, reducing the margin to 6-4, but they couldn’t add more goals. It was all that Master Paints could get from the match, as Newage/Master Paints added one more goal through Hissam to finish the match, having 7-4 lead. Howard George Smith and Timothy John Bown officiated the match as field umpires.

Bank Alfalah CEO Atif Bajwa, LPC President Irfan Ali Hyder, Bank Alfalah Group Head Consumers Banking Khurram Hussain, Head of Wealth Bank Management Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Makerting and Activation Manager Usman Qaiser, LPC executive committee members and a larger number of polo lovers were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Barry's started the inaugural encounter after thrashing Ravi Autos by 10-4. Raja Samiullah and George Meyrick were stars of the day as both pumped in three goals each while Hamza Mawaz Khan and Nafees contributed with two goals each. From the losing the side, all the four goals came from Guy Gibrat. Foreign umpires Howard George Smith and Timothy John Bown supervised the match as field umpires.