Pacer Mohammad Irfan on Monday said he was contacted by bookies, reported Waqt News, days after a corruption scandal rocked Pakistan cricket.

Irfan who was summoned by Anti-Corruption Unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said he was unable to contact authorities on time owing to the death of his father.

“I was under a lot of mental pressure after the death of my father. They (bookies) had contacted me but I wasn’t able to inform the authorities on time.”

The cricketer also alleged that he was not involved in any corruption scandal. “My hands are clean. I haven’t done anything wrong,” he added.

In a separate development, PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan said that any cricketer found guilty of corruption should understand that their career is over.

The PCB chief said Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were suspended from playing cricket as the board had evidence against them.

"However, we do not have any evidence against Mohammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hasan, which is why we have not suspended them," he added.

The board has launched an inquiry into the spot-fixing scandal which erupted while the second edition of Pakistan Super League was underway in Dubai.

In February, two men were arrested as part of the same investigation. One of them was opening batsman Nasir Jamshed who played in 48 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Tests. The third man arrested was reported to also be from Sheffield.

Jamshed, 27, is among three players who were recently suspended by the PCB. The other two suspended were Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif.

The PCB previously said it was investigating “an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the PSL”.