Karachi - After lifting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title with Peshawar Zalmi, West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to look into possible solutions that would revive cricketing activities in Pakistan.

In a three-minute video message uploaded on the social media, an emotional Samuels addressed his concern to the sport’s governing body besides thanking the Pakistan army for providing fool proof security. “ICC, you need to look into cricket going back to Pakistan. Because there is so much Pakistanis waiting and would love to see a lot of cricketers in front of them,” he said.

“Cricket should definitely comeback to Pakistan now and I will continue to promote this until I die,” Samuels said. “I want to take this opportunity to say thank you Pakistan Army for the way they dealt with the things, security was top class, we couldn’t have asked for better security.”

No international matches have taken place in Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan side. Efforts to revive cricketing activities haven’t borne fruit as well with the country yet to shrug off the ‘unsafe’ tag even after eight years. Even a few days before the final, a suicide bomber killed 13 people in Pakistan. A few cricketers, including Luke Wright and Kevin Pietersen had opted out of the final after it was decided that the final would be held in Lahore.

“For me, it more than just me coming to Pakistan and play a cricket game. It’s the significance behind the team and success of the team, and smile at the face of people.” Samuels said. “I have spent a lot of time with Pakistanis in Jamaica they all are my friends. So, I am Pakistani in my heart. So, it didn’t take much for me to decide to come to Pakistan.”

The veteran of 71 Tests, 187 ODIs and 51 T20Is also expressed his desire to be part of Pakistan Army. “I wouldn’t mind coming back to Pakistan if I get a metallic badge at my shoulder cause in Jamaica I am a soldier and that’s why I wore my army suit to Pakistan,” he said, addressing it to Pakistan’s Army chief General Qamar Bajwa. “I am just waiting for the metallic, so whenever you’re ready to let me to be a part of your army, I am ready. I am a soldier in Jamaica and I want to be a part of Pakistan Army.”

Samuels scored 19 off 17 balls, including two boundaries and a six in the final that Zalmi won by 58 runs. “And may this win, and cricket like the finals that came to Pakistan put a lot of smile and make the people happy. And I wish that more cricket come to Pakistan. I will definitely coming back to Pakistan,” he further added while concluding the message.