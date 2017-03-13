LAHORE-Pakistan’s golf ace M Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad Club retained title of the 4th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship here at the historic par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Sunday.

National champion Shabbir displayed quality golfing skills during the four-day event sponsored by Zaman family in the memory of their late renowned golfing father and emerged as champion once again. His nearest challengers M Matloob (Garrison) and M Munir (Islamabad) did put up a determined fight and succeeded in leveling scores with him at the conclusion of 54 holes and thereby earned the honor of playing off a game of sudden death, where Shabbir curbed their wish to succeed and emerged victorious by beating them in the play off.

From the statistical angle, Shabbir had three rounds of 68, 69 and 72 and an aggregate of 209, seven under par, while Matloob also had an aggregate of 209 by virtue of three rounds scores of 69, 71 and 69 and third one was Munir, with three rounds scores of 69, 71 and 69 and a matching aggregate of 209.

M Akram of Wapda won the seniors’ title and M Ilyas (Gymkhana) was second. Amongst the junior professionals, Minhaj Maqsood was first and Usman Ali second. Winner in amateur event was Ghazanfar Mehmood of Bahria Golf Club while Saqib Tufail of Garrison was runner-up and M Rehman of Royal Palm was third.

In the invitational section, winners were Dr Dildar Hussain (gross), Kh Pervaiz Saeed (second gross), Hamid Zaman (first net) and Sarmad Nadeem (second net). The senior amateur winner was Javed Khan (first gross) and Brig Tahir Saleem (first net). The ladies section was won by Zahida Durrani (gross) and Sameea Javaid Ali (net). At the grand prize distribution ceremony, the prizes were awarded to the winners by chief organiser Hamid Zaman and Seema Aziz of Zaman family.