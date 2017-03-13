Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom crown

SAN FRANCISCO - American Mikaela Shiffrin clinched the women's alpine ski World Cup slalom title Saturday at Squaw Valley before capturing her 11th race victory of the tour campaign. Shiffrin, atop the overall women's World Cup points lead as well, won with a combined two-run time of 1:39.48 to defeat Czech runner-up Sarka Strachova by 1.03 seconds with Austrian Bernadette Schild third, another .05 adrift. Strachova took the lead with three racers remaining and Petra Vlhova was on pace to seize the lead late on the course before the Slovakian failed to finish. That set the stage for Shiffrin, whose first run of 47.46 seconds was .02 back of Swiss Wendy Holdener. The home-snow heroine was on pace to grab the lead almost from the start and stretched her margin as she descended the California piste.–AFP

Wapda beat Army to win IGP Volleyball

LAHORE - National champions Pakistan Wapda won the 1st IGP Gold Cup Volleyball Tournament, which concluded here at the Wapda Sports Complex on Sunday. In a hotly-contested final, Wapda beat Army 28-26, 25-22 and 25-21. Both the teams fought hard for every point with full fervour. Army took an immediate lead in the first game through excellent serves by Haider and accurate smashes by their captain Yaseen. Later, Fakhar and Waseem also earned valuable points for Army. However, international Mohib Rasool staged a strong comeback as he helped Wapda level the score at 13-13. After that, the points continued to tilt either side. Finally, Wapda’s experience overpowered the soldiers. At the end, IGP Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhara gave the winning trophy to Wapda captain Murad Jehan.–Staff Reporter

Seeded players enter junior tennis semis

LAHORE - The seeded players moved into the semifinals of the DeSOM National Junior Tennis Championship here at the services club on Sunday. Hafiz Arbab Ali, Mustafa Ali, Ahmad Asjad and M Said breezed into the U-18 semifinals. In the U-16 quarterfinals, Abdul Sami beat Mustafa Ali 1-6, 7-6, 6-4, M Said beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0, Musa Haroon beat samad Areejo 6-2, 6-2 to enter the semifinals. Samad Areejo, Saiful Aziz, Saheel Tahir, Shimza Tahir, Abdul Hanan, Bilal Asim, Faizan Fayyaz and Sameer Ahmad sailed into the quarterfinals of the U-14 after winning their respective ties with ease and comfort. In U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Abdul Hanan Khan, Hassan Ali, Hamza Jawad, Maha Said, Zaryab Khan, Ahmad Nael, Shaeel Tahir and Bilal Asim registered victories and advanced to the next round.–Staff Reporter

Intervarsity Women Cricket begins today

LAHORE - The 12th All Pakistan Intervarsity Women Cricket Championship will commence today (Monday) here at the Kinnaird College for Women University. In all, 19 teams from various cities of country including Imperial University, Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University, Kinnaird College for Women University, Education University, University of Lahore, UET, Islamia University BWP, University of Karachi, BZU University, GC University Faisalabad, University of Sargodha, Fatima Jinnah University RWP, Sardar Bahadur Khan University Quetta, Poonch University Rawalakot, Islamic University Islamabad, Sindh University, GC University Sialkot and University of Agriculture FSD will feature in the event. ZTBL president Syed Talat Mehmood will be chief guest at the opening ceremony.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, awards certificate to Air Vice Marshal (R) Hassan Raza for winning the best net in the veterans’ category of the CAS Veterans’ Gold Championship at LGG&CC.